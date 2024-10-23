Originally appeared on E! Online

Cardi B is providing an update on her health.

Three days before she was set to take the stage at ONE MusicFest, the "WAP" rapper canceled her performance at the Atlanta festival due to being hospitalized over a health issue.

"I am so sad to share this news," Cardi B wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Oct. 23, "but l've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest."

And while the 32-year-old didn't disclose details of her condition, she expressed her deep regret over the cancellation, saying, "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there."

Cardi B added, "Thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall."

Following the message, ONE MusicFest spoke out in support of the Grammy winner's decision to opt out of the show over "ongoing health issues." Resharing her post to Instagram, the festival wrote in a statement, “Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery!”

"We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date," the statement continued. "More to come soon."

Along with recovering from a scary health situation, Cardi B has gone through a few other major life changes as of late. She welcomed her third baby with estranged husband Offset back in September, just one month after she filed for divorce from the Migos member following seven years of marriage.

And while their breakup hasn't been totally smooth-sailing, the "I Like It" rapper — who also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, with Offset — has continued to focus on her future as a mom of three.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi B wrote in an Aug. 1 Instagram message ahead of baby No. 3's arrival. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

She added, "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”