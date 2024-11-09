Los Angeles

‘Candyman', ‘Final Destination' actor Tony Todd dies at 69

By NBC Staff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation’s effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally’s Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The actor in the horror franchise series “Candyman”, Tony Todd, died Friday evening. He was 69.

The president of the agency Todd belonged to, Defining Artists, confirmed to NBC News of his passing.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the sad news of our client Tony Todd’s passing,” said Dede Binder, president of Defining Artists.

According to Variety, the actor died in his Los Angeles-area home. The cause of his death is unknown.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

IMDb, a popular source for movie and TV content, Todd’s credits include "Night of the Living Dead," "Lean on Me," "The Crow," the multiple Academy Award-winning "Platoon", and "The Secret." His most recent work includes "Silence" (2002) and "Final Destination" (2003).

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us