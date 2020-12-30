cobra kai

Can ‘Cobra Kai' Turn Daniel and Johnny Into Friends? Macchio and Zabka Say Yes, Sensei.

Netflix will release season 3 of “Cobra Kai” on New Years Day.

By Heather Brooker

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ready to kick off the New Year? Netflix is releasing season 3 of “Cobra Kai” a week earlier than originally planned to help you do that. I sat down with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as they roundhouse us with facts about their friendship in the upcoming season.

Netflix
COBRA KAI (L to R) RALPH MACCHIO as DANIEL LARUSSO and WILLIAM ZABKA as JOHNNY LAWRENCE of COBRA KAI Cr. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX © 2020

When we last saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) they were gutted after all hell  broke loose during a school fight where several kids were seriously hurt. Miguel got the brunt of the injuries after falling from a second story when Robby delivered a dangerous blow. Now the warring dojos must pick up the pieces, and so must their senseis.

Entertainment News

Alex Trebek 19 mins ago

Trebek's Last New ‘Jeopardy!' Episodes Airing With a Tribute

entertainment 3 hours ago

Dawn Wells, Who Played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan's Island,' Dies From COVID-19 Complications, Publicist Says

The trailer for this season implies Daniel and Johnny may join forces to help undo the damage their competitive nature has done with the kids in their lives. And, Sensei Kreese doubles down on his diabolical plan to take over Cobra Kai and make it the most feared dojo in all the Valley.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

But can these two lifelong rivals really come together to make things right? We went straight to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka to find out. 

Netflix
COBRA KAI (L to R) PEYTON LIST as TORY and JACOB BERTRAND as ELI of COBRA KAI Cr. BOB MAHONEY/NETFLIX © 2020

“When we start season 3 there’s a lot of cleaning up to do based on how season 2 ended,” Macchio says. “Johnny and Daniel have to take ownership over what happened on their watch. But it doesn’t take long for them to separate and get in each other’s way.”

In fact, some of the best moments in this season come when Daniel and Johnny are trying to work together. That’s something Zabka says fans will connect with.

“When Ralph and I talk about this off camera, if Johnny and Daniel’s lives never intersected, they wouldn’t be who they are today for better or worse,” Zabka says. “So they need each other in a way. Enemies sharpen each other.”

Macchio says Daniel and Johnny are like the Ross and Rachel of their show and fans hope to see them together in the end.

Netflix
COBRA KAI (L to R) WILLIAM ZABKA as JOHNNY LAWRENCE, MARTIN KOVE as JOHN KREESE, and RALPH MACCHIO as DANIEL LARUSSO of COBRA KAI Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Whether or not they end up becoming friends it’s certainly entertaining to watch the push and pull of these characters as they strive to be better and help the next generation of karate kids. This next season has some fun surprises and many speculate the return of Elisabeth Shue’s Alli Mills. If that happens, could it create even more drama between Daniel and Johnny? Yes, sensei. 

“Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), and Peyton List (Tory). Season 3 premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix. 

This article tagged under:

cobra kaiNetflix
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us