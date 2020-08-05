FBI Serves Search Warrant at Calabasas Mansion of YouTube Star Jake Paul

Federal search warrants were served Wednesday at the Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul, who drew the attention of city officials last month following a large party at the mansion.

Details about the nature of the warrant served at the west San Fernando Valley home were not immediately available. The warrant is under seal, the FBI said.

It was not immediately clear whether Paul is at the home. The FBI said the operation is in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Three vans and an armored vehicle were seen at the residence early Wednesday. Agents were seen taking multiple firearms from the home.

TMZ first reported the law enforcement activity at the home of the 23-year-old Paul, who drew the ire of the city’s mayor last month when he threw a large house party during the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor called out Paul’s party in announcing a fine for people who do not wear protective face masks.

The July 11 party was captured on videos posted to social media.

In June, Paul was charged with trespassing after allegedly entering an Arizona mall after it was looted. Paul said he was not involved in the looting.