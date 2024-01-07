‘Caddyshack' and ‘Tron' star Cindy Morgan found dead at her home

Cindy Morgan, best known for her role in “Caddyshack,” has died.

In a statement provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an investigation in Lake Worth Beach, Florida and met with a woman who said she lived at the residence with Morgan.

After returning from a holiday trip, she did not see her roommate and said that she knocked on Morgan's door but received no response, noting there was a “strong odor” coming from the room. Morgan was last seen alive by her roommate on Dec. 19, 2023.

The actor was found deceased in her bedroom in the evening of Dec. 30, 2023. Police suspect no foul play.

Morgan was born Cynthia Ann Cichorski in Chicago. Various outlets list the actor's birthdate as Sep. 29, 1954, but the sheriff's office listed her birthdate as Sept. 29, 1951.

She attended Northern Illinois University where she studied communications and became a DJ at the radio station on campus. Before she made her way to Hollywood, Morgan continued to work in local TV and radio as a weather forecaster and DJ.

When Morgan moved to Los Angeles, she appeared in commercials for Irish Spring while she attended acting classes and workshops.

Morgan referred to the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack” as her first film in an October 2023 Facebook post. Alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield, she took on the role of Lacey Underall, the niece of Judge Elihu Smails.

In the coming years, she went on to make brief appearances in several TV shows including “The Love Boat” and “CHiPs.”

Another of Morgan’s most well known roles came from the 1982 movie “Tron,” starring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner. She portrayed scientist Lora Baines-Bradley and her program, Yori in the sci-fi film.

In the decades to follow, Morgan would appear in a wide variety of TV shows and movies, including a 13 episode stint on “Bring ‘Em Back Alive” as Gloria Marlow and 16 episodes on the soap opera “Falcon Crest” as Gabrielle Short and Lori Chapman.

She also appeared in movies including “The Midnight Hour,” “The Return of the Shaggy Dog” and “Galaxis.”

