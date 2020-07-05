Nick Cordero Dies From Coronavirus Complications at Age 41

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died from coronavirus complications. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the devastating news Sunday evening on her Instagram. He was 41 years old.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

"Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."⠀

Cordero and Kloots share one son, Elvis, who just turned 1 on June 10.

Kloots thanked Cordero's "extraordinary doctor," Dr. David Ng.

"You were my positive doctor," she said. "There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

She also thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support during this trying time.

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days," she wrote in her post. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands."

The heartbreaking news comes almost two months after Kloots posted a tearful plea on her Instagram stories asking followers to pray for her husband.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment," she said. "So, I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers right now."

She added, "I know this virus is not going to get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

The Tony nominee, who is originally from Canada, went to the hospital on March 30 believing he had pneumonia, but Kloots said he may have been misdiagnosed as he later tested positive for COVID-19. In late April, she revealed that the actor's lungs were "severely damaged" to the point where they looked "almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years." Less than two weeks prior to that, Cordero, who'd been healthy prior to catching the virus, had to have his leg amputated due to blood clotting from his condition.

It seemed as if things were taking a turn for the better when in early May, Kloots shared the exciting news that her husband awoke from his medically induced coma and was responding to commands from doctors.

Kloots has been sharing regular updates with her Instagram followers, holding daily singalongs on the social media platform to his song "Live Your Life." In a letter to Cordero that she posted, Kloots wrote, "Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment."



"I miss laughing with you," she continued. "I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home."

