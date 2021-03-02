Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo of Her Sons and They're Taller Than She Is Now

Pop star Britney Spears' sons are officially taller than she is!

The princess of pop shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field on Monday.

In the caption, she wrote that it's "so crazy how time flies." Sean is now 15 and Jayden is 14.

"My boys are so big now," she wrote. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right."

She added that she hasn't posted photos of them lately because "they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."

"But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what ... They’re finally letting me post it!!" she added. "Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 "

Spears shares Sean and Jayden with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The two were married from 2004-2007.

As she mentioned, Spears does not share many photos of her two boys; prior to Monday's post, the most recent picture on her Instagram of them was from 2018.

That same year, she shared pictures of them eating breakfast together at their favorite place.

In that picture, when Sean was 12 and Jayden was 11, she said they were officially "bigger" than her.

Spears has been open about how much she loves being a mom over the years. In 2016, she wrote a Mother's Day letter to her sons for TIME, calling them her "masterpieces."

"From the day I saw the most precious eyes, I believed in miracles to the core," she said. "Such a gift God has given me, exploring in your beautiful worlds every day I pray as a mother I teach you strength and passion to carry through the struggles in the world."

Last year, she shared a birthday tribute to the two teens, though she didn't include a photo of them.

“My two lil men’s birthdays are this week!!!!!! You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back,” she wrote, “and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!”

