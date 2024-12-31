Britney Spears shares new pics of son Jayden after reuniting for 1st time in years

Britney Spears is in awe of her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline.

After reuniting with him on Christmas, Spears shared a few Instagram photos on Dec. 31 of Jayden standing outside and wearing a chain, red T-shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers.

In the caption, she wrote, "Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"

Almost a week earlier, Spears shared a video of herself reuniting with her son.

“This is my baby,” she said in the clip while giving him a huge kiss on the cheek.

In the caption, Spears said that she was having the "best Christmas of my life" as she wrote she hadn't seen her sons in years.

"Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!” she wrote.

Spears shares Jayden and her 19-year-old son, Sean Preston Federline, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The pair finalized their divorce in 2007 after nearly three years of marriage.

As a proud mom, Spears has gushed about her kids online. In 2022, she called both of her boys "geniuses" and said she's in awe of their skills.

“Jayden can play jazz 🎷 and literally anything on the piano 🎹 !!!” she said at the time.

“His gift scares me,” the "Toxic" singer continued. “We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues ... it’s scary how good he is but he said the other day. ‘Mamma it’s the thoughts I think too much’ ... I was like, ‘NOOOOOOO !!! Don’t be me ever please God, no.’”

