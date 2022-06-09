Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested at Her Home

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday at the Ventura County home the pop star shares with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled, was chased and detained by security after showing up at the residence, a local law enforcement official told NBC News.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks around 2 p.m. about a trespasser, the source said.
Alexander was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016, the official said.
