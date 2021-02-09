Britney Spears' Cryptic Message Questions ‘What We Think We Know' About Her Life

Britney Spears is reminiscing on social media as fans continue to debate FX's recent documentary about the ongoing challenges in her life.

The 39-year-old pop star posted a throwback video to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9 of herself performing her single "Toxic" at a live concert in 2018. In her caption, she offered insight into her mindset as she continues to take a break from performing amid the pandemic and her conservatorship battle.

"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she captioned it. "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

She continued, "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives [flower emojis]!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens [camera and sparkles emojis]!!!!"

Among the fans and musicians offering support was Julia Michaels, who responded, "Love you Britney."

Many of the comments from well-wishers appeared to reference the fact that Britney's dad Jamie Spears has had legal control of her personal and financial decisions since 2008 via her court-ordered conservatorship. This situation is a key focus of "Framing Britney Spears," the Feb. 5 episode of FX's docuseries The New York Times Presents.

"Can't wait for you to share your story," one fan commented on the star's post.

Another user shared, "BRITNEY is an ICON. She deserves her freedom."

A different individual wrote, "You have every right to experience normalcy. We are almost there."

Britney's longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari has been outspoken on social media of late in his criticism of Jamie. On Feb. 9, the 27-year-old trainer alleged on his Instagram Story that Britney's father is "trying to control" his relationship with Britney.

In November 2020, a judge declined the "Circus" singer's request to have her dad removed from the conservatorship, despite the growing #FreeBritney movement.