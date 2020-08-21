Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended to February 2021

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle may last longer than fans initially expected.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a Los Angeles judge recently ruled that the temporary letters of conservatorship are extended until Feb. 1, 2021.

The decision was made at a status hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Per the documents, Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, is authorized to file a petition no later than Sept. 18, 2020 and to have it set for a hearing on Oct. 14, 2020. The court papers stated that any objections must be filed by Oct. 2, 2020 with a response to be filed no later than Oct. 6, 2020.

The update came just days after news broke that Britney is seeking to make some changes to the conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by E! News, "Britney is strongly opposed" to having her father, Jamie Spears, return as conservator of her person and wants to have her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, fulfill the role permanently. As for conservator of Britney's estate, the documents stated the pop star "strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

The Grammy winner's attorney recommended the court seeks "input from all parties" and makes "appropriate orders to facilitate the implementation" of his client's wishes.

The conservatorship was put in place for Spears in 2008 after she suffered a public breakdown in 2007. In 2008, Jamie and Andrew M. Wallet were appointed permanent co-conservators of Britney's estate. According to court documents, permanent letters of conservatorship were then issued to them in 2009. Then, in 2019, Andrew resigned from the position and Jamie was named the sole conservator of Britney's estate. But according to court documents filed earlier this week, Jamie is requesting that Andrew be reappointed to co-conservator of the estate.

Jamie had also previously served as sole conservator of Britney's person since 2008. However, Montgomery was appointed to serve as temporary conservator of Britney's person in place of Jamie in 2019. According to court documents, her appointment "has been extended by various orders and presently expires on August 22, 2020."

The ongoing legal battle has sparked a #FreeBritney movement and protests.

