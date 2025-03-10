Brandon Sklenar addresses wearing same pin as Justin Baldoni

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brandon Sklenar is remaining neutral.

After the "It Ends With Us" star — who was part of the love triangle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in the Colleen Hoover adaptation — wore an identical brooch to the one Baldoni wore to the film’s premiere at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month, he addressed the wardrobe choice.

“That was total happenstance,” Sklenar told People in a March 9 interview. “I woke up in the morning and saw an article and was like, ‘Oh damn.’ I literally had no idea. I had an idea that I wanted to wear a a floral brooch of some kind and that was the color I liked best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it.”

As for whether there was any other reason Sklenar sported the piece of jewelry? “Honestly no,” he noted. “I wish I could say there was.”

The "It Ends With Us" actor has found himself between his two costars’ intense legal battle, which began after Lively filed a civil complaint against Baldoni in December, where she alleged sexual harassment on the set of the film and a retaliatory smear campaign waged against her.

In the months since, Lively has filed an official lawsuit, while Baldoni countersued the "Gossip Girl" actress, as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds and the couple’s publicist. The Wayfarer Studios founder also waged a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times for publishing a story that detailed Lively’s initial complaint.

Blake Lively is facing a new lawsuit amid her and Justin Baldoni's ongoing "It Ends With Us" legal drama. Jed Wallace and his crisis mitigation firm Street Relations Inc. filed a defamation complaint against the actress in Texas federal court.

Last month, when Sklenar was asked during a "CBS Mornings" interview whether he was “Team Blake” or “Team Justin” he asserted that he was “Team It Ends With Us.”

He continued, “I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that.”

However, shortly after Lively filed her initial complaint, the 1923 star had shown his support to her.

Back in December when Lively’s complaint was first filed, Sklenar supported her by sharing a link to the document to his social media and tagging her with a red heart emoji, adding for his fans, “For the love of god read this.”