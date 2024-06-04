‘Boy Meets World' star Trina McGee is pregnant at 54

Originally appeared on E! Online

Trina McGee is preparing for when baby meets world.

After all, the "Boy Meets World" alum — who played Angela Moore, the love interest of Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter character, on the last three seasons of the coming-of-age sitcom — is pregnant with her fourth baby.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote on Instagram June 3. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

The pregnancy announcement comes shortly after McGee bared her baby belly in a photo taken at Malacate Beach, Belize. In the snapshot, the actress — wearing a blue crop top and white maxi skirt — held dessert in her hand, writing in the caption, "If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun."

After a fan commented about her noticeable "bump," McGee wrote back, "Yup."

McGee is already mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis. She has been married to actor-producer Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People, after the pair first met over two decades ago while filming the 1996 Sylvester Stallone flick "Daylight."

In March, the couple relocated from the San Diego area to Belize to build what McGee described as an "eco resort" on 10 acres of land. They are currently in the process of renovating a cafe called Sisters.

"Building is not just about shelter," McGee shared in an April 2 post on TikTok, where she and Thedford have been documenting their construction journey. "It's about realizing dreams, making statements, creating space where it happens."

