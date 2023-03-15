Blue-eyed soul singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell, best known for the 1978 hit "What You Won't Do for Love," died on Tuesday, his wife confirmed to NBC News. He was 71.

“Bobby passed away here at home,” Caldwell’s wife Mary tweeted Wednesday. “I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Caldwell lived in New Jersey and is survived by his wife and daughters.

While an official cause of death has not been released, his wife told NBC News he died of Fluoroquinolone toxicity from an antibiotic he’d been prescribed in 2017 that wreaked “havoc” on his body.

"He was prescribed that with a runny nose and cough and it never should have happened but it did and it’s irreversible if you get hit real bad like he did," she said. "It just wreaks havoc.”

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in 2016 regarding the use of fluoroquinolone in treating "less serious" bacterial infections due to disabling side effects associated with it, NBC News reported.

Caldwell's “What You Don’t Do for Love" reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been covered by artists including Michael Bolton and sampled by artists such as Boyz II Men and Tupac Shakur. Rapper Biggie Smalls also sampled Caldwell in the 1990s, using "My Flame" in his hit "Sky's the Limit," which was later used in a biopic about Small's life and career.