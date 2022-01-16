Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Pens Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘How Lucky Was I'

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo shared her first Instagram post on Saturday, and of course it was a gorgeous tribute to her late husband who on Sunday died at the age of 65 years old.

"My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she began.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years," she continued. "We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room last weekend hours after a performance. His exact cause of death is still unknown.

Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, shared an emotional statement for the late “Full House” star on Monday.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo, 42, wrote. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

After only posting a few stories this week and resharing tributes of others on her stories, the “Eat Travel Rock” blogger shared her first post on her feed on Saturday. In the photo, her and Saget can be seen smiling for a sweet selfie.

"Most importantly. I have no regrets," she wrote on Saturday. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

The post comes one day after about a hundred of Saget’s loved ones came together for a private funeral service on Friday. “Full House” co-stars included John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen who paid their respects to the late comedian.

"Bob was a force," Rizzo wrote on Saturday. "I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful."

"Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always."

She ended her powerful caption with one message to her love: "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."

