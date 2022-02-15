Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Prevent Release of Death Records

Bob Saget's family is taking legal action to protect the late comedian's legacy.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the wife of the "Full House" star, Kelly Rizzo, and Saget's three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget -- are suing Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida to block the release of records pertaining to the investigation into Bob's death. According to the complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family is requesting an injunction to keep those materials confidential.

Attorneys representing the family said in the suit that Kelly and her daughters will "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if officials release records of their investigation to either the public or the press.

Citing their privacy rights, the family is asking the court to grant a declaratory relief so that the records can remain "confidential and exempt from disclosure under Florida law."

Brian Bieber, a lawyer representing the Saget family, told E! News in a statement on Feb. 15, "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

Though "facts of the investigation should be made public," the attorney said that any materials gathered during the investigation into Bob's death "should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family."

He added, "It's very simple -- from a human and legal standpoint -- the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Saget was found dead inside a Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9.

His family shared in a statement to E! News on Feb. 9 that the 65-year-old actor's cause of death was head trauma after authorities ruled that he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They said that no drugs or alcohol were involved in his passing.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world," the family said in their statement, "and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

E! News reached out to spokespeople for the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office but did not hear back.