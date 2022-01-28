Bob Saget's Daughter Says He ‘Loved With Everything He Had' in Touching Tribute

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Bob Saget's daughter Lara wrote in a touching remembrance on Thursday that her father "loved with everything he he had" and taught her about the gift of unconditional love.

Lara Saget, 32, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of a tender moment as a child on a set with the former "Full House" star, who died on Jan. 9 at 65.

"To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

The photo shows a young Lara embracing her father as they touched foreheads.

"Instead of being scared, he loved more," she wrote. "I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love."

Lara is one of Saget's three adult daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. She and her sisters, Aubrey and Jennifer, previously issued a statement following his death mourning his loss.

Shawn Ehlers/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in statement to TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Aubrey then shared on Instagram a screenshot of what appears to be the last text message she received from her dad, which read, “Thank you. Love you, Showtime!”

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, also issued a statement following his death.

“My whole heart," she told People. "Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo also replied to Lara Saget's Instagram post on Thursday, writing "I love you forever, Lara ❤️"

Saget, 65, was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use. He was on a nationwide stand-up comedy tour and had just performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, a night earlier.

His former “Full House” co-stars also shared a heartfelt statement about the actor and comedian a day after his death.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the cast wrote.

