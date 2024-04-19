Blake Lively, Donna Kelce and more support Taylor Swift's new album

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift's inner circle is declaring she should be a bigger artist — if that's even possible.

Naturally, the "Fortnight" singer has plenty friends in her corner upon the release of "The Tortured Poets Department" April 19, and they're all delighting in it on social media.

First up? Swift's "Karma" duet partner Ice Spice, reshared a link to her Instagram to the surprise double album anthology that was released at 2 a.m. She later tagged the TTPD Chairman in a meme of her phone's volume symbol turned higher than possible. Spice captured every Swiftie's thoughts by simply writing, "!!!!!."

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)



Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who have both opened for the "Miss Americana" star during her record-breaking "Eras Tour," also reacted to the album on social media. Carpenter tagged Swift and her collaborator Jack Antonoff in her post about the track, "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," adding, "making my damn day." And Abrams handled tipping her hat to Swift's other TTPD collaborator Aaron Dessener, sharing a black heart emoji along with "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

For their parts, Dessener and Antonoff each shared sentimental perspectives on Swift's 11th album. "The Bleachers" artist accompanied his post with several behind-the-scenes photos, labeling them for insight at what the duo were working on when they were taken.

"My favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment," Antonoff wrote in his Instagram post. "All the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. i adore this album and the way it came together."

Meanwhile, Dessener also shared a photo of Swift at his Long Pond studios alongside a lengthy message.

"I am forever grateful to Taylor for sharing her insane talents with and trusting me with her music," "The National" frontman wrote. "I believe these songs are some of the most lyrically acute, intricate, vulnerable and cathartic Taylor has ever written and I am continually astonished by her skills as a songwriter and performer."

Then, of course, there's the 14-time Grammy winner's besties including Keleigh Teller, who cheekily reshared "So Long, London" to her Instagram Story just before the 15 extra sounds dropped with a peace sign emoji. Sophie Turner also showed some love for the song, "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" on Instagram.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Abigail Anderson Berard, Swift's bestie who inspired her song "Fifteen," also gave her some love, writing, "My queen has outqueened herself once again," before sharing "But Daddy I Love Him."

And while Blake Lively hasn't shared her favorite track yet, she made sure to give all of Swift's TTPD posts a double tap.

Finally, Chiefs Nation also chimed in. Swift's fellow cheer captain Brittany Mahomes shared her Taylor's album announcement Instagram, adding, "Let's gooooo," alongside a clapping emoji. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, more subtly supported her son's girlfriend by liking her 2 a.m. announcement of the double album.