Billie Eilish welcomes the Olympics to LA with beachside performance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Billie Eilish proved the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could be the greatest.

After Tom Cruise took the torch all the way from Paris to Los Angeles during the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony in a pre-recorded video, Eilish began anticipation for the 2028 Summer Olympics with a beachside performance of “Birds of a Feather,” in a performance that aired Sunday night.

The 22-year-old, who followed-up the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ rendition of “Can’t Stop,” performed her "Hit Me Hard And Soft" hit alongside her brother and musical collaborator Finneas. Keeping in the Team USA spirit, she wore an Olympics-themed Ralph Lauren polo, along with cargo shorts and one red and one blue knee-high sock. Of course, she added some of her own signature style choices, too, topping off the look with a Phantogram baseball hat, basketball shoes and a dog tag necklace.

Eilish's set encapsulated the Los Angeles vibes from a blue beachside dock surrounded by a crowd of fans and dozens of palm trees. Later, Snoop Dogg appeared to wrap up the tribute to the West Coast city with a performance of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “The Next Episode” with Dr. Dre.

Prior to the show-stealing L.A. performances, Cruise once again proved his fearlessness with an epic entrance into the Stade de France arena in Paris. During the ceremonial passing of the torch, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star jumped down from the rafters to retrieve the Olympics flag from L.A. mayor Karen Bass and Team USA gold medalist Simone Biles.

Naturally, the closing ceremony montage included lots of references to some of Cruise's daredevil roles — and saw him riding out of the arena on a motorcycle only to jump onto a jet — and showed a sequence of him adding the signature Olympic rings to the Hollywood sign.

Elsewhere during the send-off, H.E.R. brought U.S. flair to Paris by singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" leading up to the passing of the torch. And Paris continued the artistic elements from the Opening Ceremony with an eyebrow raising Golden Voyager character — who performed a contemporary dance in honor of Paris’ and the Olympics’ histories.