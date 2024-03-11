Originally appeared on E! Online

Billie Eilish and Finneas are not just two-time Oscar winners, but Oscar record-breakers.

At the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, their song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" picked up the trophy for Best Original Song, making 22-year-old Eilish and her 26-year-old brother Finneas the youngest — and second-youngest, respectively — to win two Oscars.

The sibling duo also won for Best Original Song in 2022 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. The record was previously set in 1938 by Luise Rainer, then 28, who won her second Best Actress trophy.

"I had a nightmare about this last night," Eilish quipped as she took the stage. "I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this."

Calling herself "incredibly lucky and honored," Eilish went on to thank "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig before dedicating her win to "everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."

Chiming in, Finneas also thanked his and Eilish's parents, as well as Margot Robbie, who produced and starred in "Barbie."

Eilish and Finneas' tearjerking ballad beat out its fellow "Barbie" nominee, "I'm Just Ken" performed by Ryan Gosling, as well as American Symphony's "It Never Went Away" performed by Jon Batiste, "Flamin' Hot's" "The Fire Inside" performed by Becky G and "Killers of the Flower Moon's" "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

And with this latest win, they now join an exclusive club of multiple Oscar winners under 30, which also includes Jodie Foster and Hilary Swank.

But for the duo, it's just an honor to be nominated. No, really.

"We feel lucky to be a part of any of it at all," Finneas told Entertainment Weekly in December. "The idea that any other artist is voting for your art is moving. The feeling I take away from it is gratitude that people are moved by the song and they're choosing it. That's a huge honor."

And surprisingly enough, they never thought that song would be so moving.

"Every time we make a song, it's still, 'Oh my God, I hope people like it,'" Eilish said at the time while Finneas added, "You're never like, 'They're going to love it!' You're just like, 'I hope they're moved by this.'"

