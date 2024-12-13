Billboard Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online

Please, please, please give these musicians a round of applause.

The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, and several artists won big during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

So, who came out on top? To start the evening, Dua Lipa took home the trophy for Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Houdini," while Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group with more to be announced as the night goes on.

"This is so cool," Dua said in her pre-recorded acceptance video while on tour in Asia. "Thank you fro all the love and support and for dancing with me."

And the winners faced off against some steep competition this year. Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, Drake, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen went up against each other in the Top Artist category. Meanwhile, Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims all competed for Top New Artist.

Plus, Doja Cat, GloRilla and Nicki Minaj were all finalists for the title of Top Rap Female Artist.

But big wins weren't the only exciting part of the event. After all, the show is also featuring show-stopping performances from several major acts.

Shaboozey is taking the stage to sing his smash "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the W Hotel, in addition to fans seeing Stray Kids, Tyla, Coldplay and Jelly Roll stun with renditions of their recent hits.

For Shaboozey—who became the first Black man to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with "A Bar Song" in July—being recognized at an award show like the BBMAs is a huge honor, though not his main priority when it comes to creating his art.

“I’m just making music I love,” Shaboozey told Billboard in October. “It’s cool being recognized, but I’m making music for a group of people that are usually underrepresented. I’m going to keep doing that."

He added, "It’s good to be that guy—those are the people who are remembered.”

For the complete list of stars who won big at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, read on...

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S. Artist)

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

Forrest Frank

Brandon Lake

Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Chandler Moore

Naomi Raine

CeCe Winans

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage, american dream

Drake, For All the Dogs

Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Top Country Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

HARDY, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, ATE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX, BRAT

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day

Koryn Hawthorne, On God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

CeCe Winans, More Than This

Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Billboard Global (Exclu. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top R&B Song

4batz feat. Drake “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”

Muni Long “Made for Me”

WINNER: Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

SZA “Saturn”

Tyla “Water”

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat “Agora Hills”

Doja Cat “Paint the Town Red”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

Jack Harlow “Lovin on Me”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Top Country Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Dasha “Austin”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Morgan Wallen “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Djo “End of Beginning”

Hozier “Too Sweet”

Noah Kahan “Stick Season”

Top Hard Rock Song

WINNER: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll “All My Life”

Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible “Ronald”

HARDY “Psycho”

Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Superheaven “Youngest Daughter”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “MONACO”

Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”

KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”

Xavi “La Diabla”

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT “Magnetic”

Jimin “Who”

Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”

Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow “3D”

LE SSERAFIM “Perfect Night”

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii “Move”

Tems “Me & U”

Tyla “Truth or Dare”

Tyla “Water”

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng “Jump”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa “Houdini”

Dua Lipa “Illusion”

Kenya Grace “Strangers”

Ariana Grande “yes, and?”

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”

Forrest Frank “GOOD DAY”

Josiah Queen “The Prodigal”

Seph Schlueter “Counting My Blessings”

Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies “Take It All Back”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne “Look at God”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “God Problems”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard “In the Room”

Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”

CeCe Winans “That’s My King”