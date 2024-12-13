Billboard Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online
Please, please, please give these musicians a round of applause.
The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, and several artists won big during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.
So, who came out on top? To start the evening, Dua Lipa took home the trophy for Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Houdini," while Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group with more to be announced as the night goes on.
"This is so cool," Dua said in her pre-recorded acceptance video while on tour in Asia. "Thank you fro all the love and support and for dancing with me."
And the winners faced off against some steep competition this year. Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, Drake, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen went up against each other in the Top Artist category. Meanwhile, Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims all competed for Top New Artist.
Plus, Doja Cat, GloRilla and Nicki Minaj were all finalists for the title of Top Rap Female Artist.
But big wins weren't the only exciting part of the event. After all, the show is also featuring show-stopping performances from several major acts.
Shaboozey is taking the stage to sing his smash "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the W Hotel, in addition to fans seeing Stray Kids, Tyla, Coldplay and Jelly Roll stun with renditions of their recent hits.
For Shaboozey—who became the first Black man to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with "A Bar Song" in July—being recognized at an award show like the BBMAs is a huge honor, though not his main priority when it comes to creating his art.
“I’m just making music I love,” Shaboozey told Billboard in October. “It’s cool being recognized, but I’m making music for a group of people that are usually underrepresented. I’m going to keep doing that."
He added, "It’s good to be that guy—those are the people who are remembered.”
For the complete list of stars who won big at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, read on...
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Duo/Group
blink-182
Coldplay
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Daniel Nigro
Finneas O’Connell
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S. Artist)
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz
WINNER: Tommy Richman
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
$uicideboy$
Top Country Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Beyoncé
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artist
Zach Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
Good Neighbours
Linkin Park
The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
Bad Omens
HARDY
Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
Shakira
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
ENHYPEN
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé
The Chainsmokers
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
Forrest Frank
Brandon Lake
Anne Wilson
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Chandler Moore
Naomi Raine
CeCe Winans
Top Billboard 200 Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Drake, For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack
Hazbin Hotel: Season One
Trolls: Band Together
Twisters: The Album
Wish
Wonka
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11
Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Tyla, Tyla
Top Rap Album
21 Savage, american dream
Drake, For All the Dogs
Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Rod Wave, Nostalgia
Top Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Hozier, Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster
HARDY, Quit!!
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids, ATE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX, BRAT
Jungle, Volcano
Odetari, XIII SORROWS
Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other
John Summit, Comfort in Chaos
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?
Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD
Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day
Koryn Hawthorne, On God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
CeCe Winans, More Than This
Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Radio Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
WINNER: Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Selling Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Collaboration
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”
Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Billboard Global (Exclu. U.S.) Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top R&B Song
4batz feat. Drake “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”
Muni Long “Made for Me”
WINNER: Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”
SZA “Saturn”
Tyla “Water”
Top Rap Song
Doja Cat “Agora Hills”
Doja Cat “Paint the Town Red”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
Jack Harlow “Lovin on Me”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Top Country Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Dasha “Austin”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Morgan Wallen “Thinkin’ Bout Me”
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Djo “End of Beginning”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Noah Kahan “Stick Season”
Top Hard Rock Song
WINNER: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll “All My Life”
Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible “Ronald”
HARDY “Psycho”
Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
Superheaven “Youngest Daughter”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny “MONACO”
Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”
KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”
Xavi “La Diabla”
Top Global K-Pop Song
ILLIT “Magnetic”
Jimin “Who”
Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”
Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow “3D”
LE SSERAFIM “Perfect Night”
Top Afrobeats Song
Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii “Move”
Tems “Me & U”
Tyla “Truth or Dare”
Tyla “Water”
Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng “Jump”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa “Houdini”
Dua Lipa “Illusion”
Kenya Grace “Strangers”
Ariana Grande “yes, and?”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”
Forrest Frank “GOOD DAY”
Josiah Queen “The Prodigal”
Seph Schlueter “Counting My Blessings”
Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies “Take It All Back”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne “Look at God”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “God Problems”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard “In the Room”
Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”
CeCe Winans “That’s My King”