Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reveals how they met

There is no playbook to how Bill Belichick met his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

However, a book was involved in their meet-cute, according to Jordon, who celebrated her and the former New England Patriots head coach's "meetiversary" on Feb. 11.

She revealed that the pair first met on Feb. 11, 2021, when he signed her copy of Deductive Logic, a textbook written by Harvard University professor Warren Goldfarb.

Sharing a video of herself opening the pages of the book, the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later."

In the inner cover of the book, Belichick signed his name and the date, along with an inscription reading, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" The NFL legend also included the years of his Super Bowl wins underneath his signature.

Hudson's post seems to confirm previous reports that she had met Belichick, 72, while on a flight together. Per TMZ, Belichick struck up a conversation with Hudson—who was then a college student—after noticing that she was reading Deductive Logic.

"February 11th, 2025 -> February 11th, 2021," Hudson continued, celebrating the couple's relationship milestone. "#LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil."

In the same post, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader also addressed confusion over a championship ring she had on during her and Belichick's date night at the 2025 NFL Honors.

Sharing a close-up of the jewelry piece, which she paired next to a two-stone sparkler on her engagement ring finger, Hudson clarified that it was actually her BSU Cheerleading National Championship ring.

"P.S. @nfl," she wrote in the caption, "that Championship Ring is mine."

But that's not to say Hudson is only a fan of cheerleading. After all, her romance with Belichick—who was married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006—has led her to fall in love with football, too.

While attending the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9, Hudson rocked a leather jacket that she designed to include "time-contextual, historically accurate patches corresponding" corresponding to Belichick’s football career.

"And yes, I designed and created this piece with my own bare hands," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy. Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?"

