Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles files for divorce from Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage

Tina Knowles is now a single lady.

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from her second husband, actor Richard Lawson, on July 26 after eight years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In the filing, Knowles cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup and listed July 25 as the date of separation. She also requested the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party and that her surname be reverted back to Knowles, which she initially adopted when she married Matthew Knowles in 1980. (Lawson and Knowles went on to welcome their two daughters before divorcing in 2011.)

The breakup news comes three months after Knowles and Lawson's eighth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 12, 2015, in a white-themed ceremony at Newport Beach, Calif.

According to Knowles, it was her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter, who Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z, that pushed her to remarry after a family outing with Lawson.

"We went on a boat with Beyoncé and Jay-Z and when we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, 'Oh, y'all look beautiful. When are y'all getting married?'" the matriarch recalled to People in 2015. "Richard said, 'Oh, Blue, soon. Do you approve?'"

Knowles, 69, had known Lawson, 76, for decades before their friendship turned romantic. As the Poltergeist star noted in a 2021 Instagram post, the pair were first introduced by his late sister Gwen.

"You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy," Lawson recalled. "As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world."

He continued, "It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You're a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???"

E! News has reached out to Knowles's rep for comment but hasn't hear back. An attorney for Lawson had no comment when reached.