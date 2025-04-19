Beyoncé released a copy of her birth certificate and fans are buzzing 

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Beyoncé is laying some key details about her birth down, down, down, down.

The "16 Carriages" singer recently released her "Cowboy Carter Art Book" with images inspired by her latest country-inspired album, one of which is of her Texas birth certificate, which provided a shocking revelation to her fans.

While some of the information was blurred out, the time of her birth was visible for all to see. 9:47 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1981. This came as a surprise to her astrologically inclined fans, and they quickly began working to figure out her exact Zodiac placements.

One comment on X pointed out what many other noticed, sharing, "Oh the astrology girls are going to have a field day with this," adding, "they thought she was a Libra Rising this whole time."

Indeed, many did look up her birth chart based on the new information, sharing their own takes on what they found. And while the news was unexpected for some, to others it made perfect sense.

"I’m not sure how everyone is so shocked that Beyonce is an Aries rising lol like hellooooo?!" one X user wrote. "She is natural leader and is very assertive."

They added, "This is not a hidden fact. So this shouldn’t feel like a shocker AT ALL."

And another X user deep into her chart, writing. "She’s really a Leo Sun (in her 5th house) because that’s the actual planetary placements based on the sidereal calculations."

"This is why she wears gold, has constantly worn blond hair, is very attached to Oshun, is called Queen B," they continued, "is featured in the Lion King movie, I could go on about how many references there are around her been the Queen. Leo is her soul essence."

The release of the book come just weeks before Beyoncé kicks off her Cowboy Carter tour in Inglewood, CA, on April 28.

Since its March 2024 release, Beyoncé has shared how much this album has meant to her, and she even won her first "Album of the Year" Grammy — after four previous nominations — for the record.

"I just feel full and very honored," she said in her speech at the 67th annual awards ceremony. "It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work."

