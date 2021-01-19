Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

It's over between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Less than a year after sparking romance rumors, the Hollywood stars have decided to go their separate ways.

"Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News on Monday. "There will always be that love."

News of the duo's breakup comes just 10 months after they confirmed their romance. Back in March, the "Knives Out" actress shared behind-the-scene photos of their trip to her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Around that time, an insider told E! News, "They are without a doubt a couple."

"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot," the eagle-eyed observer noted of their romantic getaway. "They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

Following news of their relationship, the duo began to put their love on display during their outings together in Los Angeles. From holding hands to locking lips, the actors looked over the moon for each other.

A separate source told E! News they were quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds," the source shared last March. "She is very nurturing and he seems to love that. They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."

Over the spring and summer, Affleck and de Armas weren't shy about showing their affection for one another. In April, the "Justice League" actor made his girlfriend's 32nd birthday extra special by capturing photos of their desert getaway.

In some pics, Affleck acted as an Instagram boyfriend and even snapped photos of Ana enjoying a chocolate cake, as well as a video of her hitting a piata.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love," the actress shared on Instagram at the time. "Cheers to another great year."

A month later, they starred in Residente's music video for "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," which translates to "Before the World Ends." For the project, the couple shared outtakes from de Armas' birthday celebration.

The pair's whirlwind romance proved to be going strong, with an insider telling E! News de Armas "has brought a lot of joy" in the 48-year-old star's life.

"She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track," the insider said last May. "She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile. Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."

The insider also shared that Affleck had introduced de Armas to his children: Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11; and Samuel, 8, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Ana loves kids and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," the insider explained. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."

By November, the duo sparked engagement rumors after they were spotted filming their upcoming movie, "Deep Water." However, seeing as they are playing a married couple, Ana donned the shiny sparkler on that finger.

Following the engagement speculation, another source told E! News they both looked happy to reunite after spending some time apart.

"Ben seemed ecstatic to see Ana again after he hadn't been with her for a few weeks," noted the source. "They were so happy to be around each other and couldn't keep their hands off one another."

And it appeared life was imitating art because they were packing on the PDA in-between scenes.

"While they were waiting for the shot to be set up, they were kissing nonstop," the source described. "They hung out together the entire time and never left each other's sides. They were sweet together and clearly missed each other a lot."

Despite how head over heels they seemed for each other, it looks like the pair's love story has come to an end.

