Bella Hadid reveals baby plans with boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid is giving fans a front row seat to her heart.

In fact, the model, who is in a relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos, admitted that she’s got babies on the brain.

“Family is on my mind,” the 28-year-old told British Vogue in an interview published May 13. “I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Until then, Hadid is an aunt to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s 4-year-old daughter Khai Malik.

“I think that I’m somebody for a lot of people,” Hadid continued, “but in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me. And I cannot wait.”

And when it comes to saying “I do” with Banuelos? As Hadid explained, “I never grew up being like, ‘Oh, I have this vision of marriage.’ I have this vision of being a mother. But it’s got to a point where I’m like, ‘You know what? That’s something that’s for me.’ I think that would make me truly happy.”

Hadid — who was first linked to the professional horse trainer in October 2023 after they were spotted together in Texas — has kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. However, she gave rare insight into their chance meeting that happened while she was out with her mother Yolanda Hadid’s fiancé Joseph Jingoli in the Lone Star State.

“I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air,” Hadid said adding, “So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the…I always wanted the cowboy.”

She added, “And he’s pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something.”

As for Banuelos, Hadid shared that the 37-year-old wasn’t aware of who she was prior to their relationship. According to the Orabella founder, he told her, “I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time.”

She continued, “For me, that was such a breath of fresh air.”

Despite all her fame, Hadid can’t help but sing her love’s praises.

“He’s the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” she told the publication. “He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”

