dave portnoy

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Two women accused the Barstool Sports founder of turning sexual experiences violent and humiliating, Business Insider reported Thursday

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy denied sexual misconduct allegations published by Business Insider on Thursday, accusing the outlet of targeting him for a "hit piece." 

Two women, who went by pseudonyms for fear of retaliation, accused Portnoy of turning sexual experiences violent and humiliating, according to Business Insider. Both women allege in the report that the incidents happened at Portnoy’s Nantucket home in the summer of 2020. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Portnoy posted two videos to Twitter on Thursday defending himself and denying the allegations. He also alleged that the reporter, Julia Black, sought out a predetermined narrative, “like the story was already written.” 

In a statement to NBC News, Business Insider defended reporter Julia Black and said it stands by its reporting. “Around mid-April, our reporter spoke with a woman about what she described as a frightening sexual encounter with Portnoy,” Insider said.

Entertainment News

Jay-Z 4 hours ago

Jay-Z Shares His Tips for Success in Adorable Interview With 11-Year-Old Reporter

Joe Millionaire 5 hours ago

‘Joe Millionaire' Is Back With an Unexpected Twist

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

dave portnoybarstool sportsbarstool
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us