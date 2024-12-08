Barry Keoghan breaks silence on ‘hatred' after Sabrina Carpenter split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Barry Keoghan has reached his limit of how much trolling he can take.

The "Saltburn" actor deactivated his Instagram and then shared a scathing message for his critics, days after his and Sabrina Carpenter's breakup was made public.

"I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond too," the 32-year-old wrote Dec. 7 on X, formerly Twitter. "I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed."

Keoghan continued, "I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

The Irish star added that people were "dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for" and also targeted his family.

"Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also [sic]," he wrote. "Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line."

Keoghan, who shares son Brando, 2, with ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, continued, "Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what."

He added, "I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x."

Keoghan deleted his Instagram soon after he shared several thirst traps on his Story. He posted the pics days after was reported that he and Carpenter had broken up after dating for one year.

E! News had reached out to the pair's reps for comment on the split but has not heard back.

