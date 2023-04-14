Barbara Corcoran Is Facing Backlash After Saying She Loves Firing People on Fridays

"Shark Tank" star and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran recalled how she loved to fire negative employees, specifically on Fridays, and TikTokers immediately came in with backlash.

Corcoran enthusiastically spoke about her practices for terminating some staffers' employment in a December episode of the podcast "The Diary of a CEO," which resurfaced this month on TikTok.

"What I would love to do is call someone into my office on Friday," Corcoran said. "I love firing people on Friday. I would stop by someone’s desk on a Wednesday and say, ‘Hey, would you have any time, sometime on Friday?'

"They should have heard about the rumors," Corcoran continued. "I couldn’t wait till they came in to fire them!"

The real estate mogul and investor also described the kind of employee she looks to let go of.

"I picked out individuals who were negative, and my attitude toward the negative person was, they were ruining my good kids, because people who are negative have to have somebody else to be negative with them," she said. "They got to talk to somebody."

"I'm not talking about people who tell you what you’re doing wrong," she added. "They're invaluable so that you can get better. I’m talking about chronic complainers and negative people. You got to get rid of them."

The Corcoran Group founder added she often didn't give employees a reason for firing them, only saying, "'I don't know, you just don’t fit the company.'"

Corcoran, who is known for her tough business advice on shows like "Shark Tank," has a following of 1.1 million TikTokers, but her comments, shared in a clip of the podcast interview, seemed to go too far for some viewers.

One of the top commenters replied to the clip, "I love quitting a toxic a job on a Friday."

"One should NEVER be giddy about firing people," another commenter wrote. "I’ve been a business leader for 15+ years. This is the one thing I hate."

"If so many people are negative maybe the problem is the company," a TikToker said.

"My best employee is the most negative person I know," another user wrote in the comments. "He will out work everyone. Maybe it’s a white collar problem I guess…"

A representative for Corcoran did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

