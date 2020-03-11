‘Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Mom Picks a Shocking Fight With Madison Prewett

Barbra Weber has spoken.

Throughout Tuesday night's "The Bachelor" finale, fans were made aware of just how unenthusiastic Peter Weber's mom was about him reuniting with Madison Prewett. In the bottom left-hand corner, a small inset revealed every shaking head, grimace and eye-roll the mom made as Peter and Prewett rejoiced in their shared love for one another.

Of course, the cameras were largely focused on Peter and Prewett, who were discussing the potential future they have together. But eventually, Chris Harrison decided it was time Barb got a word in. After all, she was all anyone could talk about after Monday night's episode.

While most mother's would hold back their criticism for fear of upsetting their son, Barbra let it rip.

"You know, the show last night, it didn't show everything. And I've gotten a lot of love, let me say, on my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who embraced me with love," the mother-of-two reasoned. "She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Prewett, and it started out rocky... rocky road."

As Barb explains it, Prewett made a not so good first impression by having his parents and brother wait for "three hours," while she debated meeting them. Barb quipped, "We had just come across the country—excuse me, across the world—and we were exhausted, we were just getting used to the time there, and we had to wait three hours, and when she did come in, the whole family... we didn't get an apology from her."

(Although, technically this wasn't the first time Prewett met the Weber family. She was introduced to Peter's whole family on their first date at Peter's parent's vow renewal.)

Barb could've potentially forgiven the lapse in manners, but she said it isn't just the tardiness that bothered her. She claimed that when she asked Prewett if she was in love with Peter, Prewett responded no and told her she would turn down his proposal. "How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? I couldn't ... my whole family, my son Jack, my husband, Peter, and myself, you didn't see that. And as a mother, that, no, wasn't what we were expecting, and therefore, when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, because I knew we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison," she told the audience.

With that being said, Prewett tried to be amicable and told Harrison that despite Barb's feelings, she has "love and respect for Peter," so she has "love and respect for Peter's family." She added, "I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."

These feelings of love and respect weren't returned by Barb, though. She doubled down on her claim that Peter and Prewett aren't meant to be. "Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work. So we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes."

"I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough," Peter finally intervened.

Again, Peter's mom called-in for backup. This time it came in the form of Peter Sr. who said he agreed with his tenacious wife, but admitted he "hates" this situation. All he could say on the matter was their relationship has "more obstacles" than any successful relationship should.

Finally, the conversation ended with Prewett telling Harrison, "At this point, I don't feel like it's right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about."