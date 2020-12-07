‘Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Is Expecting First Baby With Chris Lane

Country star Chris Lane and "Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell Lane have some big, big plans ahead – they're about to be parents.

Bushnell Lane shared the couple's news Sunday, posting an Instagram video of her watching a sonogram of her soon-to-be baby. The background music was Lane's song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote for his now-wife and played for her when he proposed in 2019.

In the caption of her post, the reality star wrote, "A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

Lane joked in the comments section "Hunni when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?" He also shared the same video with the caption, "Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama."

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's Engagement Party

Bushnell Lane, who was previously engaged to "The Bachelor's" Ben Higgins, married Lane in October 2019 in a private Nashville ceremony. She told fans that she hoped to expand their family earlier this year, but that it simply hadn't worked out.

"About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn't happened yet," the 30-year-old shared in an Instagram post. "When I was talking about it with Chris he said 'well, have you prayed about it?' I said 'well, yes' and he responded 'Have you really prayed hard about it. If that's what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God's time if it's what He wants for us!! I'll pray with you!' As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot image living life without you @iamchrislane. I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold."

Though the couple only now announced they are expecting a baby, their family also includes two furry kids: their beloved dogs Coop and Chloe. In October, Lane shared a video on Instagram of him holding Chloe with the caption "Daddy and Daughter."

Hopefully the pups don't mind sharing the love.