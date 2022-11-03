The new trailer for director James Cameron's new movie, "Avatar: The Way of Water," reveals some of what is in store for viewers who have been waiting more than a decade for Pandora to return to the big screen.

The 2009 film "Avatar" was a record-breaking movie in terms of special effects and box-office success. It followed an epic tale set in the mid-twenty-second century where humans try to colonize the planet of Pandora for its natural resources. The Na'vi, a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora, are threatened by humanity's attempt at colonization.

Cameron's new film takes place a decade after the events of the franchise's first film. According to the movie's website, "'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The sequel is set for a release in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, and is directed by Cameron and is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The film will star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco and more.

"Avatar" became the highest-grossing movie of all time at the time of its release, only to be surpassed by "Avengers: End Game" in 2019. A re-release of "Avatar" in China in 2021 allowed the film to retake the highest-grossing spot, where it remains today.

Its current box office earnings amount to $2.924 billion.

Cameron has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. He has directed, and written and/or produced, smash hits such as "Terminator," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Aliens," and "Titanic."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" completed filming in 2020, along with "Avatar 3" and a "little of 4," Cameron said in an interview earlier this year.

"Avatar 3" is set for a release in 2024.