Author Ashley St. Clair says she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Talk about a Valentine's Day surprise that's out of this world.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair says she had a baby with Elon Musk last year. E! News has reached out to a rep for the SpaceX CEO — also an adviser to President Donald Trump — for comment and has not heard back.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair wrote on X — formerly Twitter, which Musk had bought in 2022 — Feb. 14. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The author of the 2021 children's book "Elephants Are Not Birds" continued, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

St. Clair also wrote in her X post, "Alea Iacta Est," which is Latin for "The die is cast."

READ Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Speaks Out After He Brings Their Son, 4, to White House Press Conference

Neither St. Clair nor Musk — who also shares son Techno Mechanicus, 20 months, with Grimes, a baby born in 2024 with Zilis and kids Vivian and Griffin, 21, Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, and late son Nevada, who died at age 10 weeks from SIDS in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Wilson Musk — had never announced or confirmed a pregnancy over the past few months, or spoken about a relationship.

In September 2023, the two interacted on X and visited a Texas border crossing separately around the same time, with her saying on the "Liberty Lockdown" podcast that the Tesla CEO's timing was a "total coincidence" and that the two didn't speak in person.

The following November, St. Clair wrote on X, "Stopping birth control and Adderall was one of the best things I ever did for my mental health So many Americans on pharmaceutical cocktails and then wondering why they feel out of their minds."

Musk responded, "For sure."

PHOTOS Elon Musk, Son