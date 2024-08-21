Ashanti and Nelly welcome their 1st child and reveal the name

Ashanti and Nelly just dropped their ultimate hit: a baby they can rock with.

On Aug. 21, the 43-year-old "What's Luv?" singer confirmed the birth of her first child with the 49-year-old “Ride Wit Me" rapper, a boy.

She told "Entertainment Tonight" that they welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, though they've nicknamed him "KK."

“His dad named him with a lot of pride,” she said, with "ET" noting that Kenkaide is a tribute to her own father’s name.

“My son definitely dictates everything now, he is the priority overall and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son,” she said. “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”⁠

Ashanti also appeared to acknowledge the birth of their son in an Aug. 21 Instagram post.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she captioned the post. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like. I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

2024 has been a big year for the couple, whose relationship traces back to the early aughts and was rekindled last year.

In April, Ashanti confirmed via Essence that they were expecting their first child together. Months later, in June, the Los Angeles Times reported that they had quietly married in December 2023.

Ashanti seemed to confirm that she and Nelly had renewed their relationship on the red carpet for the 2023 VMAs. Ahead of the award show, the singer posed for photographs while wearing a clutch that featured a throwback picture of the two loves.

Ashanti got a surprise ahead of welcoming her and Nelly's first child together.

“This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cute,’” Ashanti told TODAY while on the red carpet.

“Everything is lining up in the universe,” she added. “So I’m happy.”

