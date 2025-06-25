Originally appeared on E! Online.

Arnold Schwarzenegger knows that money talks.

That’s why he recently shared the film that gave him the biggest payout of his career. Spoiler alert, it’s not "The Terminator."

“It was 'Twins',” Schwarzenegger, 77, told Andy Cohen on the June 23 episode of "Watch What Happens Live." “Because we got no money, no salary but with ownership with got a piece of the backend.”

“And it was fantastic,” he added. “We went all the way to the bank with that one.”

According to Schwarzenegger — who starred alongside Danny DeVito in the 1988 comedy — the movie banked him over $40 million.

Remaining coy about the exact number, the former governor of California added, “It was more than any movie I’ve ever made, let’s just put it that way.”

Schwarzenegger and DeVito — who played genetically engineered twins Julius and Vincent Bendict who reconnect years after being separated at birth — even had plans for a sequel in recent years.

“The sequel would have been called 'Triplets',” Schwarzenegger said. “And it was not done because the director Ivan Reitman passed away just before we wanted to started shooting the movie.”

As for who would have been the third unlikely sibling in the mix, the "True Lies" star added, “Eddie Murphy would have been the triplet.”

And while their sequel movie didn’t see the light of day, Schwarzenegger and DeVito's connection to the movie and Reitman — who passed in 2022 — has remained strong. And so is their desire to get back onscreen together.

"When we lost Ivan, rest his soul, we were about to work with him again on a sequel for Twins," DeVito told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. "I think where my head is — and I think Arnold's in the same spot — we want to work together. We want to do another movie together, whether it's a sequel or a new element that's another story. Just has to be good, funny, entertaining for us that fits with our characters, and what people want to see. And that's what we're aiming for."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a chemistry and you cannot make that up with acting or anything like that," Schwarzenegger added. "It is the number one most important thing you've got to like each other, respect each other and you just click. When we did Twins we recognized when we did the first few scenes how much fun we were together and how Danny plays off me and I play off Danny. It's just a match made in heaven, really."

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned his latest red carpet appearance into a family gathering.