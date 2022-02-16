Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez

Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.

The husband and wife duo are normally quite private with their relationship and don't take to the feed too often, so it's no surprise this snapshot has brewed some buzz in the comment section.

Ariana's former Victorious co-star Daniella Monet took to the comments to write, "v cute," followed by two white heart emojis. Actress Octavia Spencer also chimed in writing, "Gorgeous you two!!!!"

In the post, Ariana is seen wearing a black dress with lace detailing and black sky-high pumps. Dalton looks quite dapper himself in a gray suit with a black tie and black shoes to match.

The stylish couple, who began hanging out in March 2020, went officially public with their relationship in May 2021 by starring in Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Following their music video debut, Ariana revealed that they were engaged on Dec. 20, 2020 with an Instagram post of a stunning ring on that finger. The pop-star captioned the post, "Forever n then some" with the real estate agent.

Making their romance official, the two wed in May 2021 in a private wedding ceremony held at her Montecito, California home.

At the time, an insider shared with E! News that the intimate day was comprised of "close family and friends," adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."