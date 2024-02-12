entertainment news

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo defy gravity in ‘Wicked' trailer

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are nothing short of wonderful in the new "Wicked" trailer

By Leah Degrazia | E! News

Everyone deserves a chance to fly — er — see the new "Wicked" trailer.

And it turns out, millions of people did get that chance as the new gravity-defying trailer for part one of the the 2024 musical adaptation, releasing later this year, dropped during Super Bowl LVIII commercials.

In the clip, "Wicked" fans get a live-action look at Cynthia Erivo wearing the signature all-black dress and pointed witch's hat of her character Elphaba, a.k.a the future "Wicked Witch of the West," as she arrives at Shiz University. There, she meets Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland — the future Good Witch — who gasps, "You're green," upon meeting Elphaba.

And, of course, the clip gives a nod at Elphaba's dark future.

"Something just takes over me," she explains to Glinda in the clip, "and when it does, bad things happen."

Elsewhere in the video, Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldbum's Wizard also make their official trailer debut.

But the amazing character costumes and set design aren't the only things the "Wicked" trailer gifted us with. After all, the video also gives fans a teaser of Erivo singing the musical's classic ballad, "Defying Gravity."

And while the "Harriet" star surely impresses in the short audio clip, the 37-year-old has said she's especially excited for fans to hear her and Grande sing together.

"I don't know that we realized that our voices would fit so well together," Erivo shared during a Dec. 22 appearance on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "Our voices are very, very different. But when we sing together, it just works."

"Wicked: Part 1" is set to hit theaters Nov. 27, with Part 2 releasing Nov. 26, 2025.

