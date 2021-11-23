Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? Here's What the ‘Matrix' Actor Says

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other.

Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."

"We actually got married in 'Dracula.' No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she said in a joint interview with Reeves at the time. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

When Ryder reminded Reeves that they had filmed the wedding scene in the Francis Ford Coppola film on Valentine's Day, the 37-year-old actor joked, "Oh my gosh, we're married."

Well, Reeves was once again asked to clarify his status with Ryder in a video with Esquire released on Monday, Nov. 22. While explaining some facts about his life and career, the "Matrix Resurrections" star was presented with the question: "Are you and Winona Ryder technically married?"

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God," he quipped.

In "Dracula," Reeves played Jonathan Harker, the fiancé to Ryder's Mina Murray character. While speaking with The Guardian in 2018, Coppola confirmed that he had recruited an actual priest for the wedding scene, so "in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony."

Since the movie's release, Reeves and Ryder have also appeared together in 2006's "A Scanner Darkly," 2009's "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" and 2018's "Destination Wedding."

However, it seems their time filming "Dracula" has left a mark. During an appearance on "The Talk" in 2019, Reeves revealed that "once in a while, I will get a text: 'Hello, husband'" from Ryder.

"I didn't really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of 'Dracula,' contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married," he explained.

Jokes aside, Reeves has been with artist Alexandra Grant since 2018. Meanwhile, Ryder has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

NBC LA entertainment reporter Heather Brooker sits down with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to talk about their epic new movie, “Bill & Ted Face The Music.” It premieres in select theaters and on VOD Aug. 29.