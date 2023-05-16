Are Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Married? Actor Subtly Refers to Her as His ‘Wife' in Podcast

Congratulations may be in order for Justin Long and Kate Bosworth!

More than a month after the couple went public with their engagement, it appears the two may have become husband and wife. In a May 9 episode of Long’s “Life Is Short” podcast, the actor shared a new tidbit about his and Bosworth's relationship status.

The “Accepted” actor chatted with Kyra Sedwick about his time in Bulgaria with Bosworth while they filmed “Barbarian.”

“I was there while I was really falling in love with my now-wife,” he recalled. “She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with ... set visits, I was never crazy about.”

“I like separating the relationship,” he continued. “But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.”

Additionally, on May 15, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Long was wearing a wedding ring in one of Bosworth's Instagram stories.

The actor's ring is briefly seen before he plays with it. Instagram story/Kate Bosworth

Bosworth took a surprise video of Long promoting their Amazon Live video. In the clip, the actor turns around and sees the “Blue Crush” star filming him. The ring is briefly seen before he covers his hand and plays with the ring.

It is not seen in Bosworth’s follow-up Instagram story video. Long does not wear it in the actual Amazon Live later.

As for Bosworth, she is also see wearing a wedding band in Long's Instagram story from the same day.

Reps for Long and Bosworth did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Bosworth and Long became Instagram official in May 2022. In June of that year, she celebrated her then-boyfriend’s birthday with a heartfelt message on her social media. Long would go on to pen a love letter to her for her 40th birthday in January 2023.

While chatting with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush in November 2022, Long revealed that they had been going out for “over a year.” He also shared how he calls her by her full name, Catherine, “because she’s Kate to the world.”

After speculation of their engagement, the couple would go on to publicly confirm the news on Long's podcast in April. They also posted photos of Bosworth with her stunning ring on Instagram.

“I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably going to be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,’ and we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you,’” Bosworth said on the podcast, before they both detailed how they got engaged.

This is Bosworth's second marriage. She was previously married to director Michael Polish. They divorced in 2021.

