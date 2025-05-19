‘American Idol' Season 23 crowns a winner

Say hello to your new American Idol.

The Season 23 “American Idol” finale kicked off on Sunday, May 18 with the three finalists — John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix — belting out a sensational rendition of “We Are the Champions” by Queen.

As the night got started, host Ryan Seacrest introduced judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, before teasing a night of fun performances and surprises.

All season long, Jelly Roll mentored the contestants and for the finale, he helped the trio get ready for their last performances. After the top three performed their first two songs, and America voted for their favorite, one was eliminated midway through the three-hour finale.

Read on to find out who is the new Season 23 “American Idol” winner.

What did the Top 3 perform during the 'American Idol' finale?

John Foster

John Foster was the first finalist to perform during the night, he sang “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” by Toby Keith. He returned and sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts’ first performance was “First Time” by Teeks, and his second performance was “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” by The Temptations.

Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix had a special moment singing “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” by Katy Nichole. She followed it up by singing “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

Who was eliminated first in the 'American Idol' finale?

Halfway through the “American Idol” finale, one contestant was eliminated and the top two were revealed.

Unfortunately, Nix did not make the next round and she was eliminated. Foster and Roberts would go on to continue in the competition.

Who won 'American Idol' Season 23?

After a season filled with a slew of talent, the Season 23 winner of “American Idol” is Jamal Roberts.

The newly-crowned American Idol ended the show by singing “Her Heart” by Anthony Hamilton.

Who else performed during the ‘American Idol’ Season 23 finale?

Before a winner was announced, the “American Idol” finale included performances by the three judges who sang “Stuck on You.”

A slew of stars also teamed up with Season 23 contestants to perform duets throughout the night. Check out the set list below:

Good Charlotte, Desmond Roberts and Top 14 Guys: “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous”

Jessica Simpson and Josh King: “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”

Myles Smith, Ché and Filo: “Stargazing”

Luke Bryan and Josh Foster: “Deeper Than the Holler”

Salt-N-Pepa and Top 14 Ladies: “Shoop” and “Whatta Man”

Goo Goo Dolls and Maddie Pruitt: “Iris”

The War and Treaty and Thunderstorm Artis: “Hey Driver”

Patti LaBelle and Kolbi Jordan: “Lady Marmalade”

PJ Morton and Amanda Barise: “How Deep Is Your Love”

Jelly Roll and Jamal Roberts: “Unpretty” and “Liar”

Jennifer Holliday and Gabby Samone: “I Am Changing”

Kirk Franklin and Canaan James Hill: “Melodies From Heaven” and “Love Theory”

Brandon Lake and Breanna Nix: “Daddy’s DNA”

Carrie Underwood, Slater Nalley and surprise appearance by Cody Johnson: “I’m Gonna Love You”

