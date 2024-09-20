AMC Theatre's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' cocktail is going viral for its $31 price tag

The cost of a cocktail based on a blockbuster hit now in theaters is raising eyebrows.

In early September, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 original film based on the bothersome and besuited poltergeist everyone knows and loves, hit theaters and raked in $110 million domestically in its opening weekend at the box office.

With hit movies these days often come themed snacks, such as the viral “Deadpool and Wolverine” and “Dune” popcorn buckets. For "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," AMC Theatres is serving a drink called the Sandworm Slayer at its in-theater MacGuffin Bars.

The Sandworm Slayer. AMC

“Try the SANDWORM SLAYER from MacGuffins® Bar, mixed with raspberry & vodka, then topped with sour candy worms,” reads an Instagram post on AMC’s official page.

While the large-and-in-charge blue-hued drink has been enjoyed by many who have posted about it on social media, there are some who are balking at the cocktail’s apparent price.

I bought the AMC BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE themed drink. It cost $31 dollars… pic.twitter.com/xSHnCuo60D — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) September 8, 2024

“I bought the AMC BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE themed drink. It cost $31 dollars…” wrote X user Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) who lives in the Los Angeles area before adding in a follow-up post, “I wasn’t mad btw. I just thought it was funny.”

When questioned about the amount, Woods shared a photo of a sandwich board showing the price in all its glory: $28.25 plus tax.

Other users online have expressed concern over the cost of the drink.

“It better be bottomless for $31,” said one X user.

“Sour sandworms don’t just grow on trees,” wrote another X user.

“WOW! That themed beverage cost more than the ticket to watch the film it is for,” wrote another.

“What they don’t tell you is that the drink is $30… just went yesterday and was so excited to try it but then the price of ONE drink was the price of all of my movie snacks,” wrote an Instagram commenter.

“$30 is insane greed,” wrote another Instagrammer. “Shame on you.”

Folks have additionally reported a range of prices, from $17.50 to $31 and others.

An AMC spokesperson tells TODAY.com that the price for drinks at MacGuffins can vary by location, and that the photo being shared on social media is for a 24-ounce version of the specialty drink.

The spokesperson noted that at 92% of all AMC MacGuffins locations, the 24-ounce drink price ranges from $15.99 to $21 plus tax.

“AMC Theatres offers a wide range of beverage offerings in a variety of fun flavors, sizes, and price points to meet the demands of our guests across the country,” the spokesperson tells TODAY.com over email.

“This includes an ever-changing slate of creative and fun movie specialty drinks — available at our AMC MacGuffins bars — that tie in to the themes, energy and colors of the exciting new movies guests can see at AMC.”

