Amanda Bynes Reveals Progress on Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo

Amanda Bynes is rethinking her ink.

The 35-year-old actress revealed she is saying goodbye to her face tattoo in a selfie video posted to her new Instagram account on Wednesday, March 9.

In the clip, uploaded with the caption, "tattoo removal progress," the "Hairspray" star removes her clear-framed glasses to reveal the faded outline of an asymmetrical heart on her cheek. Bynes originally debuted the face art back in December 2019 on her former Instagram account with the simple caption of an alien head emoji.

The video is just her third post to her new account, which she launched two days before with a quick message thanking her fans for their "love and support" as she prepares for her conservatorship court hearing in two weeks.

Removing her tattoo is just the latest life change Bynes has made. Last month, the "Easy A" alum filed to terminate her nearly decade-long conservatorship, which was put in place following her 5150 psychiatric hospitalization in 2013.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While her mother, Lynn Bynes, currently has legal control over her daughter's medical, personal and financial matters, Bynes has continued making strides in her career over the past few years. In addition to studying at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Bynes has released a rap track and has been teasing a possible new fragrance on the way. She is also still going strong with fiance Paul Michael, whom she began dating in 2019, after the two met in rehab.

Last year, the former Nickelodeon star began living in an apartment community that "offers an independent living environment for women poised to transition into an autonomous lifestyle," according to court records obtained by E! News.

Bynes' mother has applauded the positive changes in her daughter's life. and she said supports the end of the conservatorship -- which will be addressed in a hearing scheduled for March 22.

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's attorney Tamar Arminak told E! News last month. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."