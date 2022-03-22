Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

A judge terminated the conservatorship of former child actor Amanda Bynes Tuesday after her petition to dissolve the arrangement was met with her parents’ full support.

Bynes, 35, has been in a personal conservatorship since 2013 following what she previously described as a dark period in her life. A conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017 after her assets were moved into a trust.

The termination was filed by Bynes’ attorney at the end of February and was met with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

Tamar Arminak, attorney for Bynes’ parents, said they have been preparing for the termination and that it’s been a gradual process to make sure all parties are comfortable. Bynes’ mother and personal conservator, Lynn, is particularly excited about the “next chapter” in her daughter’s life.

