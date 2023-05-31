Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement After Suffering ‘Intense Chronic Pain,' Wife Says

“Alec got a new hip today,” Hilaria Baldwin shared on Instagram Tuesday saying, “I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind”

Alec Baldwin
MEGA / GC Images / Getty Images file

Alec Baldwin has undergone a hip replacement surgery after suffering with “intense chronic pain,” his wife shared on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin shared an Instagram post Tuesday revealing the 65-year-old actor “got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary.”

“We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4oRAUPXIM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e8e073df-df32-4305-b326-5a5caf4072a0
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

She thanked doctors and hospital staff for “bringing him safely through this.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwin
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us