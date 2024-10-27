Adele and Céline Dion have a tearful reunion during Las Vegas show

Originally appeared on E! Online

The power of love is strong between Céline Dion and Adele.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer surprised the fellow Grammy winner at her "Weekends With Adele" residency show in Las Vegas Oct. 26 and both got emotional during their rare public reunion.

In the middle of her performance of "When We Were Young," Adele walked over to Dion's seat in a box at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and burst into tears as they shared an embrace as the audience cheered. The two then exchanged words and held each other's faces in their hands, with Dion then kissing Adele's fingers.

The "Power of Love" singer couldn't hold back her tears either, sobbing and dabbing her eyes with a tissue as a person who appeared to be one of her twin sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 14, put his arm around her comfortingly and the tearful Adele returned to the stage to resume her performance, as seen in videos shared by fans.

The 36-year-old later said to the audience, "Give it up for Céline Dion," and declared her "one of my favorite people of all time." As the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer stood up, and crowd cheered for her, prompting to her emotional again.

This marked a rare public appearance for the 56-year-old, who had headlined her own concert residency at the same Las Vegas venue on and off between 2003 and 2019 but later stepped away from the spotlight to concentrate on her health. Dion revealed in 2022 that she was battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

In July, the singer gave her first onstage performance since 2020, singing a cover of Édith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" at the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Dion and Adele have met several times before their recent emotional reunion. In 2017, the former presented her friend with the award for Song of the Year for her track "Hello" at the Grammys. The following year, Adele surprised the Canadian star at one of her own Las Vegas shows.

"Queen Céline!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor."

