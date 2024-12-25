Adam Sandler teases ‘Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler and Netflix gave fans a Chrismukkah gift on Wednesday, dropping a teaser for the sequel to his 1996 film, "Happy Gilmore."

"Happy Gilmore 2" is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Sandler returns as the titular character, a failed ice hockey player turned professional golfer. In the first film, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero after he enters a professional competition in the hopes of winning a cash prize to help repay his grandmother’s taxes.

“Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!” Sandler wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing the teaser.

Julie Bowen, who played Happy's love interest Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald, who played rival golfer Shooter McGavin, also reprise their roles in the sequel.

Screenwriter Tim Herlihy, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and longtime collaborator of Sandler's, returned to co-write the script with the actor. Kyle Newacheck, who directed Sandler in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery,” helmed the sequel.

Qualley (fresh off her role in “The Substance”), Nick Swardson (who regularly collaborates with Sandler) and Benny Safdie (who wrote and directed Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” film). The teaser also showcased a cameo from NFL superstar Travis Kelce, who is seen saying, “it’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Netflix had announced the film's sequel in May.

Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AERdtqlJ6j — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

In September, Sandler shared a photo of Happy's Boston Bruins jersey to Instagram, writing, "It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun."

In an interview with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in August, Sandler talked about how the sequel came to be.

“People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2,’ and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down,’” he said. “But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea. We’re really excited about it. We wrote our asses off. We’re continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like.”

The film shot in New Jersey earlier this year.

