Adam Sandler announces new comedy tour: Here are the cities he is visiting

Adam Sandler will take his unique brand of humor to live audiences across the country.

The funnyman and father of two has announced a new tour called "The I Missed You Tour" that will kick off in October.

Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor earlier this year, shared the news in a video posted on Instagram Sept. 13 that featured a snippet of videos and photos of him onstage.

"Let’s have some fun," the entertainer captioned the post. The new venture comes on the heels of his "Adam Sandler Live" tour which finished earlier this year, as well as the releases of “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” and "Murder Mystery 2."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where will Sandler perform?

Sandler's 25-city tour kicks off Oct. 12 in Canada, when he takes the stage in Vancouver, British Columbia. It wraps up exactly two months later in Denver. Here's a look at all the dates and locations for his shows:

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Oct. 14 — Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Monday, Oct. 16 — Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 18 — San Jose — SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Friday, Oct. 20 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Saturday, Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Monday, Oct. 23 — Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum

Sunday, Nov. 12 — Minneapolis — Target Center

Monday, Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

Saturday, Dec. 2 — Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City — Delta Center

Thursday, Dec. 7 — San Antonio — AT&T Center

Friday, Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

Saturday, Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center

Sunday, Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Denver — Ball Arena

How can I get tickets?

The Live Nation presale begins Sept. 14 at noon local time, while the general sale gets underway Sept. 15 at noon local time.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

'N Sync is releasing a new song for 'Trolls' movie. What to know about 'Better Place'

Let Adam Scott walk your dog: Celebs auction experiences to benefit production crews during strike

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars are reuniting for a new 'Buffyverse Story'