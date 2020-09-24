Ryan Reynolds

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Looking to Invest in Struggling Welsh Soccer Club

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011

(Left) A General view of the Racecourse Ground home stadium of Wrexham AFC. (Right) Ryan Reynolds
Getty Images

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.

Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, revealed Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Entertainment News

Carole Baskin 8 hours ago

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King' Fame Sued for Defamation

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 8 hours ago

‘Tonight': Derrick Johnson Talks Breonna Taylor Case, Upcoming Elections

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011. Members of its supporters' trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.

“In due course,” Wrexham said in a statement, “Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ryan Reynolds
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us