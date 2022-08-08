Actor Ezra Miller Charged in Vermont Burglary

Actor Ezra Miller is facing a felony burglary charge in Vermont, police said Monday.

The troubled 29-year-old movie star, listed as a resident of Stamford, Vermont, is accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in that town on May 1. The homeowners were not present at the time, Vermont State Police said.

The star of the upcoming film "The Flash" was given a citation on Sunday and will be arraigned on the morning of Sept. 26 at Vermont Superior Court.

Legal troubles have been mounting for Miller, and this is not the first time the actor was named in New England court documents. In June, Greenfield District Court in Massachusetts granted a temporary protection order against Miller on behalf of the mother of a 12-year-old.

The woman told NBC News said she and the child met Miller earlier this year, and that the actor bought the child a horse and other gifts, raising the mother's suspicions.

"I kept wondering why Ezra was here," she said, according to NBC News. "Like, don't you have Hollywood stuff to do? Don't you have movies coming out?"

While the protection order does not include any specific allegations about Miller, it stated that it "was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment," NBC News reported.

Indigenous environmental activist Chase Iron Eyes also alleges that Miller groomed his child, Tokata, who met the actor at the age of 12 during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Chase Iron Eyes argued in court that Miller had physically and psychologically abused Tokata. Miller and Tokata Iron Eyes both identify as nonbinary.

Tokata Iron Eyes, now 18, has publicly denied being groomed and stated, "My choices are my own."

Also this year, Miller was arrested twice in about three weeks in Hawaii. In the first incident, on March 28 at a Hilo bar, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a police report, Miller became "agitated" when people started singing karaoke, yelled obscenities, grabbed a microphone from a woman and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

On April 19, Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman, cutting her forehead. That incident resulted in an assault charge.

Two years earlier, Miller appeared to choke a woman in Iceland in an incident that was caught on camera.