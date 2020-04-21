Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez Looking to Purchase New York Mets: Report

According to Variety, the couple have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the team

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may be looking to purchase a baseball team.
Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez may be returning to New York baseball... only this time from the owner's box. And he may be bringing fiance Jennifer Lopez with him.

Rodriguez and Lopez are raising capital to purchase the New York Mets, according to a Variety report.

According to Variety the couple have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the team.

The Wilpon family, which owns the Mets, said in December they were in talks to sell up to 80 percent of the team and had a tentative deal in place with another buyer before negotiations fell apart.

Just last month Rodriguez told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon of his desire to buy the team.

“I will say this,” he told Fallon, “if the opportunity came up [to buy the Mets], I would certainly look at it.”

This article tagged under:

Alex RodriguezJennifer LopezNew York Mets
